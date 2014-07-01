Struggling Serie A giants AC Milan are set to meet UEFA on Friday in a meeting regarding Financial Fair Play regulations, says La Repubblica

Milan had spent around 200 million euros this past summer in a bid to revamp their squad under Vincenzo Montella. UEFA had opened investigations into the spendings and had asked for documents from FinInvest and the Chinese Consortium that the club is currently owned by.

La Repubblica say that Milan will meet with UEFA officials later this week on Friday, as they look to determine their future and about a possible exclusion from European competitions.

UEFA are likely to hand a definitive answer to Milan about the voluntary agreement and could well postpone the final decision to mid-December. As things stand, attending the meeting on Friday seems like the most feasible option for Marco Fassone, who had earlier proposed a voluntary agreement with UEFA on the change of ownership of the San Siro based club this past summer.

