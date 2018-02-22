The English midfielder's contract expires this summer, making his departure from Arsenal imminent. Wilshere has been at Arsenal since 2001, playing for their youth side up until 2008. Since then, his career has been a rollercoaster, suffering several injuries while also offering moments of brilliance when fit.

AC Milan had recently shown their interest in the playmaker, however, English media suggest that Wilshere is about to sign for Everton. As learned by Calciomercato.com, The San Siro side wanted to wait for Wilshere before completing the deal for Swansea's Ki, whose contract also expires this summer.

With that said, it looks like Milan will miss out on Wilshere this summer, allowing them to go all-out for Ki, who's wanted by the Rossoneri's sporting director, Massimiliano Mirabelli.

