AC Milan to offer Dembélé Tottenham escape
02 January at 14:40AC Milan have emerged as possible contenders for Tottenham midfielder Moussa Dembélé. The Belgian International has picked up several injuries during his time in North London and currently struggling with game time under Mauricio Pochettino.
According to today’s edition of Il Corriere dello Sport (via Pianetamilan), the rossoneri have set sights on the 30-year-old and want him to take him to the San Siro in the January transfer window.
The Italian paper claims Dembélé does not want to extend his stay at Tottenham with his current contract set to expire in 2019.
AC Milan are looking for some midfield reinforcements but it is complicated for the rossoneri to sign either Jakub Jankto and Seko Fofana who had previously been linked with a move to Milan.
Fiorentina’s Milan Badelj is also a transfer target for the Serie A giants but Dembélé’s stocks are quickly rising as the player is not happy about his position at Tottenham and would live to leave the club to get more game time. AC Milan are ready to offer him an escape route.
Go to comments