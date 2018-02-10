AC Milan to scout Reus as Puma push for summer deal

AC Milan are already thinking about the next summer transfer campaign and today’s edition of Tuttosport provides some interesting updates regarding the rossoneri possible next signings.



According to the Turin-based paper, the Serie A giants are interested in signing Borussia Dortmund star Marco Reus who will be playing against Atalanta in the return leg of the last 16 stage of Europa League on Thursday night.



AC Milan have recently signed a new kit deal with Puma and according to the report, chiefs of the German company are pushing for AC Milan to sign one of their men in the summer.



Trouble is, Reus has been struggling with injuries during his entire career and AC Milan are not 100% sure to sign him.



Scouts of the rossoneri will be at Reggio Emilia’s Mapei Stadium on Thursday night to watch the player in action.



AC Milan are thinking of a possible summer deal but want to be sure that the player will be fit to play a whole season without major injuries.

