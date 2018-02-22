AC Milan to wear black armband against Inter as tribute to Ray Wilkins
04 April at 17:27AC Milan players will wear a black armband when they face Inter in the derby at the San Siro on 4 April as a tribute to Ray Wilkins.
The former Rossoneri midfielder suffered a cardiac arrest on 31 March and was taken to St George's Hospital in London. He was in an induced coma at the south London hospital and died at the age of 61 on Wednesday.
To commemorate the former England international, Milan will wear a black armband when they take on the pitch to face Inter on Wednesday. Wilkins played for the Italian outfit for three years, between 1984 and 1987.
Wilkins is known for his time at Chelsea, both as a player and as their assistant manager. In his playing career, he played for the Premier League winners, Manchester United, Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, Queens Park Rangers and Crystal Palace.
Meanwhile, the last time Inter met Milan in the Serie A, the Nerazzurri sealed a 3-2 win in October 2017.
