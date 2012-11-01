The last Torino’s win against Milan in Serie A came in November 2001: there have been eight draws and 11 wins for the Rossoneri since then.



Milan have kept a clean sheet in 14 of their last 21 home league games against Torino (W15 D6).



Milan have lost six games in this Serie A: in the last 70 seasons, they’ve lost as many games after 13 games only once before (season 2012/13).



Milan have not scored in their last three home Serie A games (D1 L2): they won the previous four, scoring at least two goals in each of those games.



Torino have won only one of their last eight league games (D4 L3) after winning four of the previous six (D2).



Torino have kept a clean sheet only once in their last 16 away Serie A games (1-0 against Benevento in September).



Milan are, with Lazio, one of the two teams yet to concede a headed goal – however three of the last five Torino goals have been headed.



Torino have kept only one clean sheet in this Serie A season, a tally superior only to Benevento (zero).



Nikola Kalinic scored in his last Serie A game against Torino, after three meetings without a goal.



Daniele Baselli has scored three goals against Milan, his favourite opponent in Serie A.