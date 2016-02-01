AC Milan tracking Werder Bremen's Augustinsson

Italian media outlet SportItalia report that AC Milan are already planning for the summer's transfer window by lining up names they are interested in.



One of these is Swedish international left full-back Ludwig Augustinsson who plays in the Bundesliga for Werder Bremen. The player, born in 1994, was a part of the Swedish national team that defeated Italy in the play-offs to next summer's FIFA World Cup in Russia. During those two fixtures, AC Milan's Mirabelli scouted him and liked what he saw, a young player with international experience from the Champions League with FC Copenhagen and his national team.



Augustinsson was also a part of the Swedish U-21 team that won the Euro's back in 2015 prompting teams like Liverpool and West Ham to show an interest in him as well as Palermo who back then had signed his compatriots Hiljemark and Quaison.



The Rossoneri see Augustinsson as a good prospect for the future as well as a back-up to Swiss international Ricardo Rodriguez given that the current back-up, Luca Antonelli, is on his way out. Augustinsson signed for Bremen last summer for €4,5 million and already has seen his value more than triple to €15 million.

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)