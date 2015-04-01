There is an ongoing meeting at Casa Milan between the Rossoneri leadership and Giuseppe Riso, agent of Jankto. This is the second visit in two days for the ageent, who has worked to set up young footballers at Rende. On the table of negotiations, according to calciomercato.com, there is the Udinese winger (who Milan like for the future), but the two young talents of Genoa, Salcedo and Pellegri. The Rossoneri, in particular, likes the 16 year old Italian striker.

In a match against Roma in the last game of Francesco Totti, as he was being followed by Inter and Juventus, Pietro Pellegri also ended up in the sights of Milan. Director Massimiliano Mirabelli was in Genoa to spectate the game between the Rossoblù and Juventus, and now Milan is at work for the prospective player, as well as the ever so fresh Salcedo, who has just made his Serie A debut. The track for the youngsters remains hot, and their future with the Ligurian club will likely not last very long.