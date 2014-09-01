AC Milan-Udinese 2-1 Kalinic brace - live commentary
17 September at 15:41Welcome to our live coverage of AC Milan-Udinese.
THINGS TO KNOW BEFORE THE KICK-OFF
- Udinese have drawn more games against Milan than against any other opposition in Serie A (31) - 16 wins and 37 losses for the Bianconeri in the other 53 clashes.
- Last season, Udinese stopped a nine game Serie A run in which AC Milan were unbeaten at home against the Bianconeri (W6 D3).
- AC Milan are yet to draw a Serie A home match in 2017 (W7 D4).
- Udinese have lost their last five away league games - the last time they lost six Serie A matches in a row away from home was in January 2009.
- Udinese managed to keep a clean sheet in their last match against Genoa -they had failed to do so the previous nine league meetings (21 goals conceded).
- AC Milan have won three out of the last 10 Serie A encounters with Udinese – they have also lost four times in this period (D3).
- AC Milan have conceded five goals so far this season with all of them coming between the 30th and 60th minute – no team has conceded more in this period.
- Udinese are the only Italian side in which Nikola Kalinic has played at least four league games against and is yet to score a goal.
- Giacomo Bonaventura has scored two goals and delivered an assist in the last three Serie A meetings against Udinese.
- Rodrigo de Paul netted his first goal against AC Milan in January in a game in which Udinese won the match (2-1).
MILAN: Donnarumma; Musacchio, Bonucci, Romagnoli; Calabria, Kessie, Biglia, Bonaventura, Rodríguez; Suso; Kalinic. All. Montella
UDINESE: Scuffet; Larsen, Danilo, Nuytinck, Samir; Behrami; Barak, Jankto, Lasagna, De Paul; Maxi Lopez. All. Del Neri.
LIVE COVERAGE
Go to comments