Vincenzo Montella’s AC Milan will go hunting for revenge when they will play host to Luigi Delneri’s Udinese on Sunday evening at the San Siro.



Last week’s embarrassment at the hands of Simone Inzaghi’s men isn’t something the rossoneri will forget easily and while the recent 5-1 triumph over Austria Wien was a confidence booster, they would look to get going once again in the Serie A. Montella’s men fell prey to an unfortunate and annoying double at the hands of Udinese last season and they will have more things to put into place on Sunday.



During the clash at the San Siro last season, Udinese had pulled off a compact 1-0 win, thanks to a late Stipe Perica strike. In the return fixture at Stadio Friuli, a Giacomo Bonaventura strike did hand Milan a lead, but Udinese rode on a comeback to grab an impressive 2-1 win. And out of the last five meetings between the clubs, Milan have won just one outing.







The visitors have won just one game out of their opening three, with the recent one against Genoa their only win. The men from the north east of Italy are currently 12th in the Serie A table, three points adrift of the rossoneri. Despite that, they have scored only two fewer goals than Milan, letting in just as many as Montella’s side.



For Milan, the third game against the Biancocelesti was the only blip, as they picked up consecutive wins over Crotone and Cagliari before being at the receiving end of the hammering last week. Andre Silva grabbed an impressive hat-trick against Wein in midweek and will look to keep up his goalscoring run on Sunday. Patrick Cutrone, who has started all three Serie A games, has already scored twice and would look to getting back to scoring ways.



Montella will have Andrea Conti out as the summer signing suffered a serious knee injury in mid week. They will have a clean fitness sheet apart from Conti, but the right back is out for as many as six months already.



As far as Delneri goes, the Italian will have Silvan Widmer out due to a muscle injury he is recovering from since the start of the season. Stipe Perica would also be out due an adductor problem and is expected to miss the next three games as well. Zebrette have Giuseppe Pezzella out, as the Italian serves his red card suspension.



Predicted Line-ups:

AC Milan: Donnarumma; Musacchio, Bonucci, Romagnoli; Abate, Kessie, Biglia, Calhanoglu, Ricardo Rodriguez; Suso, Silva. Coach: Montella



Udinese: Scuffet; Larsen, Danilo, Nuytinck, Samir; Behrami; De Paul, Barak, Jankto, Lasagna; Maxi Lopez. Coach: Delneri