AC Milan lost 0-3 in the reverse fixture earlier this season; Verona have never beaten the Rossoneri twice in a single Serie A campaign.



AC Milan’s last league win against Verona came in October 2014 (3-1 at the Bentegodi), thanks to Keisuke Honda’s only brace in Serie A.



Hellas Verona have never won a Serie A game at San Siro against the Rossoneri, losing 15 and drawing 11.



AC Milan’s last home win in Serie A came on March 18th against the other Venetian side (3-2 v Chievo); since then, they have drawn three times and lost once at San Siro, scoring just one goal.



The Rossoneri have won only two of their last eight league fixtures against newly-promoted sides (D3 L3).



Hellas Verona have lost each of their last six away league games, conceding 2+ goals in each match and scoring just once in the process.



AC Milan have scored four league goals since the start of April - only Verona and Bologna (three apiece) have netted fewer goals in this period.