AC Milan vs Bologna: Confirmed lineups & live updates

AC Milan have lost only one of their last 15 league games against Bologna (W10 D4).



AC Milan have lost only one of their last 15 league games against Bologna (W10 D4).



The Rossoneri have kept four clean sheets in their last seven home games against Bologna in Serie A.



No side has scored more top-flight goals against Bologna than AC Milan (215).



AC Milan have won only two of their last 10 league games, after they had won five of the previous seven.



Bologna’s last away draw in Serie A was back in April – since then they’ve won four and lost six of their matches away from Dall’Ara.



AC Milan have the worst point difference between this season and last season after 15 match-days of Serie A (-11).



​Three of Bologna’s last six goals have been scored via a header.



Mattia Destro scored three goals in his 15 Serie A appearances for AC Milan in 2015.



He’s netted two goals in his last three league games, as many as in the previous 12.



​Nikola Kalinic scored a goal in the Rossoneri’s 2-2 draw against Benevento last Sunday – the last time he managed to score in back-to-back league appearances was back in March.



Andrea Poli made 90 Serie A appearances for AC Milan between 2013 and 2017, scoring just three goals in total.



