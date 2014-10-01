AC Milan vs Inter: Confirmed lineups & live updates

Tonight's fixture is the 24th time Milan and Inter clash in the Coppa Italia. The Rossoneri have won 9 times, Inter have 7 wins and 7 times the fixture has ended in a draw,



Tonight's fixture is the 24th time Milan and Inter clash in the Coppa Italia. The Rossoneri have won 9 times, Inter have 7 wins and 7 times the fixture has ended in a draw,



Milan have only beaten Inter once in their six latest meetings in the Coppa Italia.



This is fourth time Milan and Inter clash in the Coppa Italia at the quarterfinal stage. The first two fixtures AC Milan won whilst Inter won the last meeting.



AC Milan have only won one out of the last five times they played in the quarterfinal of the Coppa Italia, during the 2015/2016 season.



AC Milan have won their last six Coppa Italia fixtures when playing at home, scoring at least two goals in each of those matches.



Inter have lost five of their latest six matches in the Coppa Italia when playing away, two of those defeats came at the quarterfinal stage.



Inter failed to score in the previous round of the Coppa Italia despite having had 33 shots out which 10 were on target.



AC Milan striker has scored 4 goals at the San Siro against Inter whilst playing for Fiorentina. Three of these goals came in one fixture where he scored his first hattrick in Italian football.



Inter skipper Mauro Icardi scored all three goals the last time these teams met in the Serie A when the Nerazzurri came away with a 3-2 win.



AC Milan youngster Patrick Cutrone has scored at least one goal in all competitions he has played in this season: Serie A, Coppa Italia, Europa League and the preliminary round of the Europa League.

