AC Milan want to sign Bayern Munich duo
17 March at 13:10Serie A giants AC Milan are eyeing a move for Bayern Munich midfielder Renato Sanches , with Inter goal Arturo Vidal also a target, reports TuttoSport.
The 20-year-old Sanches is currently on loan at the Premier League side of the Swansea City from Bayern Munich and has not been a success at the Liberty Stadium. He has made only nine starts, making three appearances from the bench. The Portuguese midfielder though, has not recorded a single goal or an assist for the Welsh outfit.
Milan wants to put him out of his misery and to make an offer for him in the upcoming summer. While the exact value of how much the offer will be is unknown,
The Rossoneri though, are also interested in Bringing another Bayern Munich player's Arturo Vidal to San Siro, as they will look to defy interest from rivals Inter to sign the Chilean star. While he is a target rossoneri, Milan will want to sign a central midfielder in the upcoming summer transfer window.Vidal to San Siro, as they will look to defy interest from rivals Inter to sign the Chilean star. While he is a rossoneri target, Milan will want to sign a central midfielder in the upcoming summer transfer window.
