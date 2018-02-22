AC Milan want to sign Serie A star to ‘satisfy’ Bonucci
11 April at 15:00AC Milan are interested in signing Napoli star winger José Maria Callejon. Calciomercato.com provided the latest updates about AC Milan’s strategy yesterday night and this morning’s edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport confirms the rossoneri are interested in signing the Spanish winger.
According to the Italian paper Callejon has a € 25/30 million release clause and AC Milan would be interested in matching it. The Serie A giants could also offer a swap deal with Suso.
Further reports in Italy claim that the signing of at least one top player was requested by Leonardo Bonucci and that would be one more reason why Mirabelli would be happy to sign the talented Spanish winger who has imposed himself as one of the best players in Serie A over the last few years.
Callejon has 10 goals and 11 assists in 43 appearances in all competitions so far this season. The Spaniard has 72 goals and 59 assists in 250 appearances with Napoli.
Go to comments