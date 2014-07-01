AC Milan warned as Spurs and Arsenal open talks with unhappy Real Madrid star

Dani Ceballos is unhappy at Real Madrid due to the lack of playing time being afforded to him by coach Zinedine Zidane. The midfielder has only featured in 11 of the 23 games Los Blancos have competed in this season, accumulating a mere 406 minutes of action.



Having joined from Real Betis during the summer, the youngster knew he would have to be patient for opportunities, but he did not expect to be so non-existent in the French tactician’s plans. Had he opted to join Barcelona instead, he would have played much more than the bit-part role he has in the capital city so far.



Unfortunately for the 21-year-old, Zizou never wanted him in the first place. He was signed on a whim by club president Florentino Pérez, who was determined to secure him as part of his long-term vision for the team to include more Spaniards.



He is reportedly seeking an escape route from Madrid already, with AC Milan, Roma, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur all interested in signing him. He could also return to his hometown club on loan for the remainder of the campaign.



(Diario Gol)

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)