AC Milan: Why awarding Gattuso a three-year contract was a mistake

Over the course of the past few years, AC Milan fans have been forced to endure some of the most uninspiring football in their club’s long and illustrious history. However, since Gennaro Gattuso replaced Vincenzo Montella as coach back in November, there have definitely been signs of an upturn in form with the team showing far greater urgency across the pitch.



Despite the initial burst of enthusiasm Gattuso’s promotion brought to the Rossoneri and their supporters, they are now winless in their last six matches and have only clinched three points once since Arsenal eliminated them from the UEFA Europa League by an aggregate scoreline of 5-1. Indeed, their miserable run was compounded last night by Benevento, whose 1-0 victory at San Siro was only their fifth of the season.



In hindsight, handing the 40-year-old a three-year contract after a couple of months of watchable football was a huge error of judgement by technical director Massimiliano Mirabelli. Some might say it was an act of sheer desperation, such was his determination to salvage something positive from what has been a pretty disastrous campaign for the club, both on and off the pitch.



While it would be crass to suggest that the blame for all of Il Diavolo’s problems can be laid at Rino’s door, situations like the one they currently find themselves in requires a man of experience. The former Champions League and World Cup winner has proven himself to be much more tactically adept than most would have previously given him credit for, but recent form would tend to suggest that he is a man well out of his depth.



For some, the writing is already on the wall; yet another coaching change is a nigh on certainty ahead of what is set to be another tumultuous summer on the grounds of Milanello.



