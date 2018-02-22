AC Milan: Why Suso could make Liverpool return in the summer
16 April at 19:00Liverpool have received encouragement in their pursuit of re-signing their former player Suso from AC Milan in the summer transfer window.
The 24-year-old moved to San Siro from the Merseyside club in 2015. He initially failed to cement his place in the squad and was sent out on loan to Genoa. On his return to Milan, the Spaniard has impressed for Rossoneri.
According to Tuttosport, Suso could open to the door for an exit after the end of
the season if Milan fail to qualify for the next campaign’s Champions League. Gennaro Gattuso’s side are sitting sixth in the table with 53 points from 32 games, trailing fourth place Lazio by eight points.
With six games to play in this season, Milan could struggle to seal a place in the top four. This could see Suso go in search of another European club and may attract interest from Liverpool, who are looking at the option of landing the former player.
