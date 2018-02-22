Today, Sky Italia came with new reports on the matter. During today's training session at Milanello, Lucas Biglia returned to running, with a certain intensity. The midfielder's desire is to be ready for the Copp Italia final against Juventus, however, the chances are slim.

He's more likely to return for the two important games against Fiorentina and Atalanta, which could decide the Europa League race. At the end of today's session, Biglia met Argentina's manager, Sampaoli, who assured him that he will be included in the squad for this summer's World Cup in Russia.

It remains to be seen if Biglia came make it back in time for the encounter with Juventus, however, should he fail to do so, then Locatelli or Montolivo will get a big chance.

