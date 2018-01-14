AC Milan warn Liverpool over possible return of Suso

Suso is not on the market. According to what was published today on AC Milan's official website . The column notes the rumors that have circulated in recent days suggesting that Liverpool ( now very ' liquid ' after selling Coutinho to Barcelona for 160 million euros ) is on the trail of the Spaniard who has already worn the ' Reds ' shirt for three seasons , from 2012-2015.



"With Suso, Milan was very clear in the summer : there was a joke that we would not sell him , even for an offer of 80 million for the Spanish champion who extended the contract with Milan in September of last year. He remains a very important player"



Liverpool are looking for a potential replacement for Coutinho who has just left Anfield Road to join Barcelona. Suso is among the potential candidates to replace the talented Brazilian star but the Reds are not the only club interested in signing him.



​Tottenham, in fact, offered the rossoneri € 22/25 million to sign the Spaniard last summer but the San Siro hierarchy refused to sell him.