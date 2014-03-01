AC Milan win Italian Super Cup, Donnarunna: ‘Here’s what Buffon told me’
24 December at 13:40AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma talked to journalists yesterday night minutes after that the team landed in Doha holding the Italian Super Cup in front of several fans that had been waiting for their idols to return to Italy.
Donnarumma saved Juventus’ last penalty before Mario Pasalic netted the decisive shootout. Our reporter Daniele Longo was one of the reporters at Malpensa yesterday night, and here’ what Donnarumma told him.
“It’s been an incredible emotion and I will never forget it. I support AC Milan since I was a child and I’m proud to be wearing this shirt. At the end of the game Buffon came to hug me and congratulated with me. He asked me if that is the first cup I win in my career. We’ve been working very hard and w’ve improved a lot too. I’m looking forward to return home to enjoy the Christmas break with my family.”
#Milan, le parole di #Donnarumma a Malpensa pic.twitter.com/DMa77cAFFs— calciomercato.com (@cmdotcom) December 24, 2016
