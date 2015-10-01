AC Milan winger recovers in time for Juventus showdown

AC Milan star winger Suso has recovered in time for the rossoneri Serie A clash against Juventus. The two parties will meet at the J Stadium tomorrow and the Spaniard was feared not manage to recover in time for the game because he was forced out of the pitch last week during AC Milan’s 3-1 win over Chievo Verona.



Calciomercato.com exclusively revealed earlier this week that Suso would have been included in Montella’s squad to face Juventus tomorrow.



Now that the Spaniard has been included in the squad list, he’s also expected to start on the right wing tomorrow.



​Goalkeepers: Donnarumma, Plizzari, Storari

Defenders: Antonelli, Calabria, De Sciglio, Gomez, Paletta, Romagnoli, Vangioni, Zapata

Midfielders: Bertolacci, Mati Fernandez, Kucka, Locatelli, Pasalic, Poli, Sosa

Strikers: Bacca, Deulofeu, Lapadula, Ocampos, Suso.

