‘AC Milan won’t finish top four’

No secret Mino Raiola is not on good terms with AC Milan executives, especially the rossoneri director of football Massimiliano Mirabelli. The Italian agent has already revealed that he doesn’t believe in the project of the diavoli and Raiola’s brother Enzo has pretty much confirmed Mino’s view.



Enzo is also a football players’ agent and he is the formal representatives of some of Mino’s clients.



Talking to Areanapoli.it, Enzo Raiola said he doesn’t believe AC Milan finish top four this season.



“I like Napoli but I honestly think Juventus are still ahead. Inter play no European games during the week and that could be an advantage for them. I think the actual table reflects the value of clubs. I think Juve, Napoli, Inter and Roma. If I’d think with my heard I’d say Napoli will finish first.



AC Milan spent over € 220 million last summer to acquire 11 new players. The rossoneri also managed to reach an agreement for the contract extension of Raiola's client Gigio Donnarumma who is now on a € 6 million-a-year at the San Siro.