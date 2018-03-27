AC Milan, Yonghong Li found the 10 million euros: the latest
27 March at 18:55AC Milan have a few crucial games coming up as they will be taking on Juventus this coming week-end and they will then be facing Luciano Spalletti's Inter Milan a few days later. Other than on the pitch, it is also an important time for Milan financially speaking. Carlo Festa of Il Sole 24 gave a few updates on Yonghong Li, here is what he had to say on the matter.
NEW LOANS - According to Festa, the Milan president found the necessary 10 million euros as he received new loans from Hong Kong. Since everything seems to be on track for the time being, Elliott management won't have to intervene. This is positive news for Yonghong Li and for AC Milan as they are set to have a big week coming up on the pitch...
AC Milan are currently 6th in the Italian Serie A standings as they are five points off Inter Milan who are 4th in the standings.
