Tsadjout has played a big hand in the Primavera's goal production as of late, scoring nine goals and assisting four in 25 games. Therefore, it has come as no surprise that the 18-year-old has extended his contract with the Rossoneri.

His new contract will keep him at the club until 2023, according to MilanNews.it, while his salary remains unknown, although it's likely that it has improved. Tsadjout has been called up to the first team's matches a few times, as a reward for his good performances with the youth side. However, even though he's been exceptional for them, he still has a long way to go until playing for the first team is possible.

Milan's Primavera team are currently sitting 6th in the league, 11 off Atalanta in the lead.

Frank Tsadjout, a striker of AC Milan's Primavera team, has signed a new deal with the club after his recent success.