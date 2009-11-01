AC Milan star a doubt for Lazio clash due to flight delay
08 September at 10:05According to today’s edition of Tuttosport, AC Milan star Lucas Biglia may fail to start against Lazio on Sunday as the Argentinean star made return to Milan after his scheduled time.
Biglia received an Argentina call-up for the World Cup qualifier against Venezuela but did not play one single minute with the Seleccion.
The Argentinean, however, had a flight delay on his way back to Italy and will have his first training session alongside the rest of the group today.
The rossoneri boss Vincenzo Montella could decide to start Manuel Locatelli instead of Biglia on Sunday with FrancK Kessié and Riccardo Montolivo who will complete the rossoneri midfield line.
Locatelli was tried in the group of starters during yesterday’s training session, according to the Italian paper.
The Italian tactician is also on two minds regarding his attacking force at the Olimpico. Patrik Cutrone and Suso are sure starters whilst one between Hakan Calhanoglu, Fabio Borini and Giacomo Bonaventura will start on the left wing.
