Reports from the Mirror in England suggest that Bologna’s Adam Masina is a target for Premier League powerhouses Tottenham Hotspur.

The 23-year-old, who has made 13 appearances for Bologna in the Serie A this season, has been one of the rossoblu’s best players this season. A left-back by trade, Masina is also being tracked by La Liga giants Sevilla.

With Danny Rose rumored to being set to move on from Tottenham, the Lilywhites are looking at possible replacements for the English star and Masina is being seen as one after having impressed under Roberto Donadoni this season.

Born in Morocco, but having already represented the Italy national side on the Under-21s level, Masina is increasingly being tipped for a senior call-up by many. The defender has 18 months left on his current deal at Bologna and that could make sure that he is available on a cheap price next summer or in the upcoming winter window.

A product of the Bologna youth system, Masina joined the club’s academy way back in 2001 as a kid.

