According to reports from La Repubblica, there is a worrying situation for Milan, who are already facing budget heavy in the red. Now it has come to light that their technical sponsor Adidas would like to renegotiate the deal that binds them until 2023 with the Rossoneri club.

NEGATIVE RESULTS - The reason, according to the newspaper, lies above all in the poor results obtained by Milan in the last few years and that it does not guarantee the German company enough revenue to guarantee the disbursement made. The biggest problem is the amount of jerseys sold, which is about half of that recorded by Juventus, which, at 23 million EUR a year, earns only 3 million EUR more from Adidas than the Rossoneri.