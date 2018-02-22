ADL on Chelsea managerial target: 'If they pay the clause I can't do anything'

Napoli are currently scoreless against Milan in a match they desperately need to win to keep pace with Juventus at the top of the table. Ahead of the fixure Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis spoke about Maurizio Sarri's future:



"No need for more complexities: Sarri's contract is already good and has been signed and deposited for three years. In football every year everything is questioned regardless of the condition of the contract.



“In this case, there is a termination clause of 8 million euro if someone were to present themselves and he wanted to aspire to something different, to go away. I could not oppose it. It is foreseen by the contract, everyone must make reasoning of entrepreneurial possibilities and sporting ability.”



Sarri has reportedly said that he would listen to the offer if Chelsea were to produce one in the near future.

