His name is David Banda, he’s 11-years-old and he’s the adopted son of pop superstar Madonna. For him however, it’s not the glitz and glamour of the pop industry where he wants to spend his future, but as a professional footballer.



Madonna is currently in the Portuguese capital Lisbon and asked the country’s biggest club and recently crowned Liga Nos champions Benfica, if it would be possible for David to commence training with them. The answer was yes and the youngster has just completed his first week’s workout with The Eagles.

