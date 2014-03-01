Adriano Galliani comments AC Milan summer transfer window

Former AC Milan CEO Adriano Galliani talked to Radio Sportiva on Sunday afternoon to discuss AC Milan’s summer transfer campaign.



“AC Milan have been acquired by a reliable buyer. They are doing a great summer transfer campaign and, as a fan, I am really satisfied.”



“I will be at the San Siro on Thursday to watch the Europa League clash against Craiova. I will always love AC Milan, just like Silvio Berlusconi who is always asking me news about the team.”



“As for Donnarumma, I do not want to comment the operation but as a fan I am happy that he has signed a contract extension. He was great in Romania last week.”

Galliani spent over 30 years at AC Milan covering the positions of CEO and executive vice-president.



Under the Berlusconi presidency, Galliani made AC Milan become one of the most successful clubs in the history of football but the economic crisis of the last few years has lead to many criticisms by fans.



​Galliani resigned as AC Milan CEO last April with Marco Fassone who replaced him.

