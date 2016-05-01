After AC Milan now Inter reply to the mayor of Milano

The war of words between the mayor of Milano, Giuseppe Sala, and AC Milan intensified today as previously reported.



After reading the official statement sent by AC Milan, Scala tweeted out an invite to both Inter and AC Milan to join him and negotiate a deal to invest and modernize the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Milano's San Siro district.



Inter have now replied via their official twitter account stating: "Dear @BeppeSala, as you remember we have dedicted time and resources in the stadium of the Milanese people, our plan has been clear to everyone for 18 months and has not changed. We expect to sit at the table to discuss with everyone involved to speak about this in a clear manner."

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)