PREMIER, SUMMER CLOSES BEFORE - Last week, the decision was made by Premier League clubs, who voted unanimously to close the 2018 summer market before the official start of the season. The transfer session will close on Thursday August 9 at 17.00 before the opening match of the Premier League, from 2018 on. British teams will not be able to buy players after that date, but they can still sell in those championships whereas the market will still be open.

INTRODUCED IN ITALY - And also in Italy, in the wake of this English decision, the Serie A is expected to go in the same direction. Beppe Marotta of Juventus has said on the issue, "A wise, appropriate decision and I expected, I think the market should be within limits, it is not permissible for players to move when the championships are started. I think Serie A can turn to the strong federation of a common opinion and then a decision will be made on it. Such a long market is creating great difficulties."

NO MORE JANUARY MARKET? - Meanwhile, again from England, more news comes. According to The Sun, there is already a kind of agreement among the largest European clubs to even consider the abolition of the winter market (which, since 2003, is held in January). Before reaching such a drastic solution, and frankly very difficult to achieve, it is more plausible that, after anticipating the closing of the summer session, it is possible to anticipate and reduce the duration of the winter season. For example, there could be a window of a couple of weeks in December.