According to reports in England via the Daily Express, there is more than one Liverpool player on Barcelona’s wish list. After Coutinho and the many advances for the sought after Brazilian, today reports have linked the Catalan giants with a winter signing to replace the injured Dembele. Dembele has only just been acclimated into the Barca squad, playing in his full La Liga debut for the Blaugrana on the weekend. Sadly for the Catalans, Dembele left the game through injury, and he is not expected to return until the new year.

This has perhaps led Barca to scan the market once again, this time leading to Sadio Mane. Along with Real Madrid and Juventus, Barca are said to be monitoring the speedy Liverpool winger. Since joining the Reds from Southampton last year, Mane has shown great potential to be one of the future bright attackers in Europe. It’s thought that any transfer for the 25 year old Senegalese would be thwarted by Liverpool, as Klopp tries to rebuild a squad worthy of challenging for both the Premier League and European glory.