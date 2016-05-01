After Emre Can now Juve go for Man Utd target

Juventus have decided to continue forward with the 4-3-3 system, not just furing this season but also in the future.



Juventus Director's Marotta and Paratici are working hard to build the Juventus of the future and after having signed Emre Can on a free transfer when his contract expires in June, the Bianconeri have set their sights on Atalanta's midfielder Bryan Cristante.



The player is on loan with the Bergamaschi from Benfica who have a €4 million clause inserted in the contract to make the deal permanent, something they most definitely will do.



However, after this the bidding war for the former AC Milan youth team player is set to begin with Napoli and Inter also being very keen on the player but Juventus are in pole position to land the player mainly due to their great relationship with the player's agent Giuseppe Riso.



Atalanta have set an asking price of €30 million and the negotiations will continue until June where Cristante will remain at Atalanta until the end of the season.

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)