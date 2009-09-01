It is Giorgio Chiellini to play at Juve home in the Champions League semi-finals with Monaco. Here are the main themes touched by the central defender, great protagonist of this unbeaten European streak for Juve.

DEFENSE OR ATTACK - "The defensive phase is all in the balance of the team. If we do not give up any goals it is because the whole team is sacrificing. In the attacking phase, it would be ridiculous to blame the defenders if you do not score goals, and the same for attackers in defense. It’s important to maintain this unity for another month."

MONACO - "They have put us in trouble, they have two world-class strikers with different but complementary features. Mbappé and Falcao are a mixture of experience and youth, they also have a great midfield, let's not forget that we have given away two or three chances. Luckily Buffon did well, as he is not used to all these actions. "

TREBLE - "I do not think of it, the secret of any big team is to think of a game at hand, but now the goal is to get to Cardiff. Then we will have the Scudetto, then the Coppa Italia. ‘Almost’ means we have the potential. The triple is a good thought for the fans, but we have to think about the field. "

BBC - "We have played many years together, we live together, we spend more time with each other than with their respective families. The relationship that will remain, we age together, and Leo has just turned 30, Andrea today is 36. Let us try to be an example for the young players who arrive as they will be the future of society."

DYBALA-MBAPPE - "The first difference to the eye is that of physical characteristics. Paulo is a link up player, Mbappé exalts himself in depth and is perhaps more attacking than Dybala who is now a total player."

CASE BENATIA - "Unfortunately, every now and then we come back to comment on such episodes that are not in heaven or on earth. It's not just an Italian but world-wide issue, we think of ours and I hope that in the shortest possible time we can stop talking about racism and talk about Chiellini, Benatia, Muntari just for what they do or do not do in the field. Mehdi's episode has just happened, I hope that it’s an individual episode and someone was wrong. No one should die, but it is fair that those who have done such an act pay a consequence."

HIGUAIN - "I was expecting his ability to finish, but it's amazing how he’s not always just inside the area. He does a lot to help the team, he’s playing for the team and helping out. He played differently in Naples, a very complete player, and among the top #9’s in the world without making rankings on the podium. He is in great shape. "

FINAL - "I was not in Berlin but it would not have a different flavor, in the end we also lost it. Before we think about winning it, first we'll see how to live it."