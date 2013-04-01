The quarrel with Neymar for the penalty kick has re-energized the market rumors for Edinson Cavani. And the question arises for Serie A fans. Will the PSG’s Uruguayan striker be able to return to Italy? French football expert Oscar Damiani does not exclude him during his broadcast of 'Zona 11 pm mercato' conducted by Paolo Paganini and broadcast this evening at 22.45 on RaiSport HD.

Damiani shared his thoughts on the 30 year old former Napoli attacker. "PSG has a lot of strong players, but I think that Cavani is more prominent than Mbappé and Neymar. Although with too many cocks in the chicken coop, this could cause management problems. Cavani will be difficult to return to Italy, mostly because he has a very long contract (until 2020), and a move would be extraordinary. Inter has Icardi, Napoli has Mertens, who is doing very well as a striker, perhaps Juve may be the team because Higuain is not going through a positive moment and, even in the Champions League, Cavani can be an important reinforcement for Juventus."