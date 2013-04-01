It has been a difficult competition for space for ten year Napoli veteran Christian Maggio. The 35 year old defender had been playing regularly in the Partenopei starting eleven for a number of years until the arrivals of Hysaj and Sarri. While it’s true that the more modern Napoli is both more successful and more pleasurable to watch, it’s been mostly without the veteran Maggio on the field. Massimo Briaschi, the defender’s agent, spoke this morning to Radio Crc's microphones.

ON HIS CLIENT - "Dubious that Maggio should not be there anymore, he is an excellent professional who is always ready at any time. Christian is training at best and can play at least two more years at the highest levels, is physically fit and leads a life as an exemplary professional."

SCUDETTO - "After a lifetime dedicated to Napoli, since playing for Azzurri for almost ten years, he deserves to achieve a grand goal. Sarri's men have come to an incredible maturity and this may be the year to win. I think everyone will be balanced until the end."