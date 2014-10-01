After Van Dijk, Liverpool shop for three names to bolster squad
29 December at 12:05Liverpool are shopping for two Juventus targets, and three players in total in order to bolster their squad.
The Reds have already spent a colossal £75 million on Virgil Van Dijk, but have struggled to keep up with the Premier League leaders Man City. Though they are fourth, they are neck and neck with rivals Tottenham and Arsenal for the final Champions League spot.
According to reports, they want Leon Goretzka, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Thomas Lemar.
The first two are liked by Juventus, though Goretzka has ended up in the sights of Arsenal, while Milinkovic-Savic is liked by Manchester United, too.
Goretzka is capable of playing all across midfield and the back line, and has a deal expiring in summer. The Gunners were said to be favourites in the race for him, but he will make 20% of any transfer total if he moves this winter.
Milinkovic-Savic has been written about a lot in recent days, while Lemar was close to Liverpool in summer until he ended up in Arsenal’s sights, though the Gunners weren’t able to land him on Transfer Deadline Day.
