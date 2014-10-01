Liverpool are shopping for two Juventus targets,

The Reds have already spent a colossal £75 million on Virgil Van Dijk, but have struggled to keep up with the Premier League leaders Man City. Though they are fourth, they are neck and neck with rivals Tottenham and Arsenal for the final Champions League spot.

According to reports, they want

The first two are liked by Juventus, though Goretzka has ended up in the sights of Arsenal, while Milinkovic-Savic is liked by Manchester United, too.

Goretzka is capable of playing all across midfield and the back line, and has a deal expiring in summer. The Gunners were said to be favourites in the race for him, but he will make 20% of any transfer total if he moves this winter.

Milinkovic-Savic has been written about a lot in recent days, while Lemar was close to Liverpool in summer until he ended up in Arsenal’s sights, though the Gunners weren’t able to land him on Transfer Deadline Day.

@EdoDalmonte

Leon Goretzka, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Thomas Lemar.