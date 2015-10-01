After Vecino, Inter are ready to pay another release clause: this time it's Fabian Ruiz

As Inter are dreaming about Pastore, they are also thinking about the future. Ausilio and Sabatini have been evaluating future additions as well as they want to be ready come summer time. According to Fabrizio Romano, Inter have been quite active of late as they did make inquiries for Fabian Ruiz (of Betis). The nerazzurri would love to add him to their team for next summer as they want to beat out the competition for him right away.



RELEASE CLAUSE - After paying Vecino's release clause to Fiorentina (20 million euros) last summer, they seem ready to do so again this time for Ruiz. His current release clause is set at 15 million euros but he is set to renew his contract with Betis which will bump that cluase up to 30 million euros. In any case, Inter are still interested in him as they have been trying to "block" him for next summer. Roma and Napoli are also now on the player but Inter have a good understanding with Betis. The Spanish club asked for Nagatomo as they would like to get the Japanese right away. Talks are ongoing as Ruiz is on Inter's wishlist....



By Fabrizio Romano, adapted and translated by Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)