Serie A live: follow Napoli, Roma, Lazio and Fiorentina in action

Week 14 of Serie A is, truthfully, devoid of any premier matchups. Instead, the Italian slate is made up of matches that have clear favorites. However, with such a lineup, the possibility of shocking upsets looms large over the top-5 teams battling for Champions League spots.



Inter Milan has already taken care of business by beating Cagliari last night. League leading Napoli visits Udine to take on quickly fading Udinese, who started the season strong but now sit in 14th place.



Fourth place Roma visit Genoa in what would seem like an easy victory for the Giallorossi, but may face complications against the relegation team. Coming off of two extremely difficult matches, in short succession, against Lazio and Atletico Madrid, Roma will be battling fatigue this afternoon.



The most evenly matched afternoon game is Milan-Torino. Vincenzo Montella needs to defeat the Toros at home to guarantee his role behind the bench another week.