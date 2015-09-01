Moussa Dembele could stay at Parkhead for the next four years. The 20-year-old Frenchman has been in blistering form this season sparking a frenetic race from Premier League clubs to try to grab his signature.

According to The Daily Record , Celtic’s exciting French strikercould stay at Parkhead for the next four years. The 20-year-old Frenchman has been in blistering form this season sparking a frenetic race from Premier League clubs to try to grab his signature.

Chelsea, Spurs & West Ham United have all been linked with offers of around £20 million for the player Celtic picked up from Fulham for just £500,000 but according to his agent, the youngster may not be going anywhere for a few more years yet.

Mamadi Fofana told the journal that; “Moussa doesn’t stress. He signed a four-year deal at Celtic and, in his head; he’ll be at Celtic for those four years. If he has to leave that will happen at the right time, but it’s not in Moussa’s head or my head. In January, there was speculation, but there will always be speculation if he does well.”



He went on to explain that; “It’s good. It means we are all doing well. The boy is doing well, Celtic is doing well and we as agents are doing the right things for everyone. “But it’s so important to focus on the right things. Moussa remains cool.He’s not affected. I am not even thinking of the future. I don’t wake up in the morning thinking where Moussa will go in the summer.The future does not exist. The past has gone. It’s about being a better player right now. The plan with Brendan and the club and Moussa is private, but I can say it will remain the same and it stays the same.