Marcelo Brozovic is “a beast”, his agent claims, and

The Croatian international has struggled for stars at Inter, but agent Miroslav Bicanic claims that the midfielder had a number of teams chasing him.

The 25-year-old was linked to the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea in the past, but lost his starting job last season at the San Siro.

“He could have left last summer. There were other possibilities, but he respected the club’s decision,” Bicanic said.

This year, the arrivals of Matias Vecino and Borja Valero, as well as Roberto Gagliardini’s continuous ascent have made it very hard for the former Dinamo Zagreb player.

Brozovic has scored three goals in 359 Serie A minutes, starting infrequently but effectively, netting twice against Benevento and adding one more last weekend against Cagliari. Bicanic had something to say about that, too.

“It’s fait to add that his numbers show that Marcelo has some significant percentages when it comes to goals, assists, and passes completed.”

“He’s always been in good shape. Even with the national team he’s one of the players who run the most, and rack up the most yardage. I have to say that he’s been following a personalised regime, even though he’s got great natural gifts, he’s a beast.”