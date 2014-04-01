Juventus tried to sign Arsenal and Chelsea target Elseid Hysaj, but were turned down.

Speaking to a local paper, his agent claims that the 23-year-old was approached by the Bianconeri, but they were rejected because Hysaj “wanted to win a title with Napoli”.

“Juve called me and asked for him,” Mario Giuffredi told Il Mattino

“I listened and referred it to the lad but there wasn't even any margin for negotiation because he told me he wasn't thinking of leaving Napoli, and that he wanted to stay in Naples to win the Scudetto there.

“No-one could have changed his mind.”

One of the more respected Serie A right-backs, Hysaj has made three assists since joining two years ago.

The 23-year-old played at Euro 2016 for Albania, and is considered to be a solid defensive right-back.

​Hysaj had been linked to the Premier League back in the winter, and Giuffredi had said that it was an honour.

‘Chelsea and Arsenal? We are happy to hear his name being linked to these big clubs, let’s see what happens this summer,’ Giuffredi told Radio CRC.

‘At the moment, Hysaj is fully concentrated on Napoli and he wants to finish off this season on a high.