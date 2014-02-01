Agent: ‘Arsenal, Liverpool target humiliated by Inter’

Gabigol’s agent Wagner Ribeiro has released an interview with Esporte Interativo to talk about the out of favour Inter striker who has not even managed to play 200 minutes in all competitions so far this season. Neither the player nor his agent are any happy about the Brazilian’s game time and the agent did nothing to hide his frustration.



“Gabigol does not regret his choice. He has joined one of the biggest clubs in Europe, a club with many big and International players. When Kaka arrived in Serie A in 2003 he was not a starter but he conquered his space fighting and working hard also during friendly games.”



“Gabigol is still young, he needs to develop and improve. He still has to settle in well tactically but he’s fit. However, I think Inter have humiliated him: mentally, physically and psychologically. When he arrived here he was an Olympic champion, a regular starter at Santos and a player of senior Brazil national team.”



“He didn’t expect to be a regular starter when he arrived but he has never been given a real chance. He has played for four minutes, then five, 140 minutes in total. He hope he could have a chance, Inter paid € 30 million to sign him.”

