Agent: Arsenal star has received offer, but not from Barca
10 May at 17:17Hector Bellerin’s agent has confirmed that an unnamed club has made an offer for his client… but it isn’t Barcelona!
The full-back has established himself as one of the Premier League’s most respected defenders, and has done enough to earn the attention of former club Barcelona, who let him leave for the Emirates Stadium back in 2013.
Speaking to Goal.com (via Le 10 Sport), Albert Botines confirmed that “before signing his new deal, six or seven clubs were interested in Hector, and that made hi realise that he was doing some good things.
“After his extension, only two/three clubs have done the same, and I have to say that I received an offer from one of them, but it wasn’t Barcelona”.
Barcelona’s interest was enough to justify Arsenal’s own courtship of Lille man Sebastien Corchia.
Bellerin is being targeted by the likes of Manchester City and Juventus, too, though recent reports from Catalonia indicate that the former Masia product would prefer a return to Barcelona.
@EdoDalmonte
