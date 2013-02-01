Marco Verratti is set to stay at PSG, if his agent is anything to go by.

Donato Di Campli said as much to a major Italian paper, with the interview being published this morning.

Barcelona, Juventus, Inter and Manchester United are all interested in the Italian, with the Catalans particularly keen.

A recent Fichajes report indicated, in fact, that the Blaugrana were ready to axe Jeremy Mathieu, Andre Gomes and Arda Turan in order to nab the 24-year-old.

“My client will stay at PSG,” Di Campli explained to the

“Marco is happy in Paris, he’s under contract until 2021, and he’ll definitely stay.

“He also needs to respect PSG’s will, a club he loves.”

The 24-year-old has scored three goals in all competitions this season, providing six assists.

“A meeting with the owners? Yes [it’s happening], but only to understand the club’s plans, because PSG are ambitious and want to win the Champions League.”

Di Campli and Verratti have thrown out plenty of hints of an eventual departure in the last few months, only to repeatedly deny that he is heading out the door.