Monaco talent Kylian M’Bappe has received a rousing endorsement, in which he is compared to

Wanted by the likes of Manchester United, Barcelona, Manchester City and Real Madrid, the 18-year-old has lit up the Champions League this season, helping knock the Citizens out before doing the same to Borussia Dortmund.

M’Bappe was able to score in each tie, a feat previously unheard of in Europe’s elite competition.

“

80 million for Mbappe? At that price, Monaco would only sell you one of his legs!,” Federico Pastorello told Tuttosport (via Le10Sport).

Pastorello is Patrice Evra’s agent (among others), and is also widely respected for always having a finger on the transfer pulse.

“M’Bappe reminds me of the [Thierry Henry] who had just emerged at Juventus before leaving for Arsenal, but with [David] Trezeguet’s goalmouth instincts.

M’Bappe, only 18, has already scored 23 goals this season, adding five more assists.