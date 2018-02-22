The only problem is that Tutumlu doesn’t work for Eriksen. Martin Schoots is actually the Danish star’s representative.

Tutumlu - known for being Michael Laudrup’s agent, and persona non grata in Swansea after his experience there - was speaking to Danish paper BT about the situation.

Eriksen is one of the most appreciated playmakers in Europe, and is coming off a Premier League season in which he has scored 10 goals and made nine.

According to Tutumlu, he was mentioned by Barca last summer, only for the Catalans to veer onto Philippe Coutinho.

“I was invited to see Christian Eriksen in London in September, even though he was having a renovation of the house, and here he asked me what to do to get to a bigger club.

I told him that a bigger club wants him. When I visited Barcelona with my associate Evren Sahin and Brøndby’s owner Jan Bech Andersen, Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu said that Christian Eriksen became the next big player from Denmark after Michael Laudrup. So I told Eriksen that Barcelona wants him.

I also told Christian Eriksen that Barcelona is looking at more things when buying a player, not just his football qualities. And it ended with the fact that they bought Coutinho instead. This is because alone, his agent (Martin Schoots) has destroyed it for him.”

This is not exactly a very nice thing to say. Tutumlu also added that he’d recently spoken to Daniel Levy: “I have also met with Tottenham’s chairman Daniel Levy a month ago, so I know what it takes for Christian Eriksen to move on.”



