Agent of Brazilian star admits interest of AC Milan, Man Utd and Barcelona

Santos Santos midfielder midfielder Lucas Lucas Lima has reportedly drawn the attention of Europe's largest clubs. reportedly drawn the attention of Europe's largest clubs. According to his agent, Luccas Badia, who was interviewed by Habeturkof, " Inter, Roma and Barcelona are looking closely at Lucas. Lucas. Manchester United is also interested." He went on to say, "The player is fit for the Serie A but we " His contract expires on December 31 and there are many clubs involved."



The offensive-minded Brazilian has been with the storied club since the 2014/15 campaign and has made 14 appearances for the national team, scoring twice. In 116 career matches in Brazil's top division, Serie A, he has tallied 10 goals and 18 assists. He also made his Copa Libertadores debut this season, and has recorded six assists in eight matches in the competition.



Prior to his time with Santos, Lima had been with SC Recife and SC Internacional. Santos, Lima had been with SC Recife and SC Internacional. This has not been the first time he has been linked with a move to Europe. In 2011 he went on trial with La Liga club Racing Santander, but did not receive an offer.



Translated by Matthew Klimberg